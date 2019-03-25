Yoga school shows the benefits it can have on a person’s health and wellbeing

Prince Charles has recently said that he believes ‘yoga can contribute to health and healing’.

In a written opening address to delegates at the Yoga in Healthcare Conference last month he added: “This not only benefits the individual, but also conserves precious and expensive health resources for others where and when they are most needed.”

Yoga in the Lanes

It is something Simon Goddard at Yoga In The Lanes in Brighton agrees with.

“We have a number of members who have come to us suffering from a variety of ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis, and mental health issues, one member saw a remarkable improvement in his condition.”

Member Don Simons, 67, joined Yoga In The Lanes while suffering from chronic rheumatoid arthritis.

“I joined on hearing that hot yoga could help,” he said.

“On my first visit to the studio I arrived with some trepidation as I found walking difficult, let alone doing yoga in a hot room.

“I’ve done a couple of hundred sessions now and the change in me is significant. I no longer walk with a bad limp, I get much less joint pain and my blood tests show that my rheumatoid arthritis is now remission.

“My doctor said she didn’t think it was possible and has recommended that I carry on with what I’m doing. She even said she wants to try hot yoga for herself.”

Based in North Street it was set up by husband and wife team Simon and Bridgett Ana (BA) Goddard ten years ago.

Dedicated yoga practitioners, Simon and BA decided to open the yoga school and introduce accessible hot yoga alongside traditional yoga and conditioning classes.

Yoga

The hot yoga sessions are 90-minutes long and consist of a series of different standing and stretching postures designed to raise the heart rate and exercise muscles.

For these sessions the room is heated to 40 degrees and is well ventilated via a combination of fresh oxygen and recirculated warm air.

Simon said: “Practising yoga unifies the body and mind through a range of different poses, actions, thoughts and breathing techniques.

“It is not solely about exercise, but more an overall holistic approach to find a sense of internal contentment and well-being within yourself.”

Head instructor BA has also seen the healing benefits of yoga.

“Back in 2008, I was diagnosed with the auto-immune disorder Interstitial Cystitis,” she said.

“The doctors said I’d be on medication for life, but through making diet and lifestyle changes alongside practising and teaching yoga on a regular basis, I have discovered how powerful self-healing is when practicing yoga in healing mode.”

Studies have found that yoga can help with blood pressure, back pain and depression as well as improving a person’s balance, strength and help with general energy levels.

Other well-being benefits include improving posture, helping sleep patterns, increasing flexibility, helping to lower blood sugar levels, increasing blood flow, boosting metabolism, building muscle strength and improving lung function and self-esteem.

Yoga In The Lanes currently has 12 teachers and three receptionists and is open seven days a week and offers 33 classes covering four different styles including Ashtanga, Yin & Yoga Conditioning and Vinyasa, as well as regular workshops.



For more information call 01273 733960 or visit www.yogainthelanes.com

