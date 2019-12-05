Your chance to vote for Chichester’s best Christmas window - Here are all the shops taking part

Chichester shoppers have been given the chance to judge the Christmas creativity of some of the shops in the city.

Nearly 30 retailers entered Chichester BID’s Christmas window competition, which was officially judged by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville. However, the BID is now encouraging the public to have their say in the People’s Choice Award. A spokesperson said: “Simply take a photo of the participating shop you feel has the best festive display by December 13 and post to social media using #ChiBidXmas. The shop with the most public votes will be declared the winner.” Here is a full list of the retailers taking part, including pictures of their Christmas-themed windows:

1. Chichester Cathedral Cloisters Gift Shop

2. Parker & Gibbs Interior Design

3. The City Grocer

4. Winters Moon and Gnarly Tree

