100 up for Emsworth resident Maisie

Long-time Emsworth resident Maisie Hammersley has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Family, neighbours and friends joined her for a small gathering to mark the happy occasion.

Maisie was born and brought up in Southsea, where she worked as a seamstress until her marriage to Jack Hammersley in 1940, when she moved to Southbourne.

They had a daughter, Judy, in 1948 and a son, Patrick, in 1959. After a couple of years living in Surrey while Jack worked in London, the family moved to a new house in Emsworth in 1959. Maisie has lived in the same house ever since.

Maisie has pursued a wide range of interests during her life. In the early days of her marriage she bred cocker spaniels and grew vegetables to supplement the wartime diet.

She has always enjoyed gardening and was able to continue well into her 90s. Maisie’s creative skills are many and varied, including all kinds of sewing, knitting, soft-toy making and soft furnishings. She was an active participant in the Havant WI craft market until it closed a few years ago.

Maisie likes sport, particularly rugby and tennis, and used to play tennis and badminton. She is also a keen advocate of sea swimming. In quieter moments she is an avid reader.

Maisie and Jack enjoyed many holidays together, in particular touring around France, and also staying in the New Forest in their caravan.

Although life at 100 is becoming challenging, Maisie has kept her sense of humour and positive outlook, and is much loved by her family and friends.