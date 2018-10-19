100 years on... Emsworth remembers those who served in World War One

The role the men of Emsworth played in the First World War is being remembered in a special exhibition at the town’s museum.

Running from now until Armistice Day on November 11, the impressive display – entitled In Commemoration of the Men of Emsworth who Served in WWI – has been put together by Bob Duncan, Jane Kidd and Richard Sanderson.

It records the history of the Great War of 1914 to 1918 from the perspective of the people of Emsworth at a time when the 100th anniversary of the end of the war is being remembered across the country.

Local men served in many locations around the world and lives were lost within a month of the start of the conflict – and right through to within three days of it ending.

In total 151 local men died, and poppies on a map of the town show where most of their families lived.

The display also records the support given to the fighting forces by horses, mules, dogs and homing pigeons.

An attractive display of medals, artefacts and memorabilia is enhanced by the bright and beautiful hand-made red poppies that are spread around them.

In addition the home conditions for the average working family is illustrated – very few had gas or electricity, cooking was often done on a coal-fired range and the toilet was outside.

Emsworth Museum is open on Saturdays from 10.30am to 4.30pm and Sundays from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

On Sunday, November 11 these times will be extended – the museum will be open from midday until 4.30pm.

For further details, see www.emsworthmuseum.org.uk, email info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk or phone 01243 378091.