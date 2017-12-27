2017 REMEMBERED: Chi Half Marathon has a familiar winner

We continue our look back at some of the local sporting highlights of 2017 through pictures and video reports with a short trip back to October and this year's running of the Chichester Half Marathon.

The event has steadily grown in popularity since being revived in 2012 and this year saw hundreds turn out in near-perfect conditions for a race which takes in city centre landmarks and beautiful countryside, including many different terrains.

Relive some scenes from race day in our video, above

James Baker has won the half marathon each year since it was brought back although his closest challenger this year has told him he's out to take the crown in 2018.

The event celebrated a record number of participants but there was no close finish as Baker was far too good for his rivals. Runner-up Will Boutwood, who was four minutes behind Baker's 1hr 12min 46sec finish, is improving all the time and believes he can run him much closer next year.

Baker broke the tape at the Chichester College finish line while Brighton's Ali Guihen took the women's title in her first attempt at the course. Baker told us: "It was a pretty solid run. I felt quite comfortable all the way. I'm quite happy with my time. I was aiming for sub-74 minutes really so I was well within that target."