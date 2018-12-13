23 cute animal Christmas pictures from Chichester readers
Readers of the Chichester Observer, Bognor Regis Observer, and Midhurst and Petworth Observer – as well as readers from around Sussex – have been keen to share their festive pet pictures.
Here we share a selection of the best sent in.
George the cat from West Wittering is sporting a rather fetching hat! Thanks to Katy Garrigan for this photo.
Charlotte Cooper has sent in this picture of Mickey from Goring. How did she get him to sit so still?!
Looks like Ruby from Emsworth enjoyed this little photoshoot. Picture by Sarah Webb.
Not sure what Freddie from Eastergate thinks of the tinsel.....picture by Jade Swain.
