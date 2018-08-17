59 homes planned for ‘major development’ in Lavant

A ‘major development’ could be coming to Lavant, with 59 homes and office space planned.

A planning application has been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) for consideration.

The plans include: 59 homes, office floorspace and a community hub.

Existing buildings on EastMead Industrial Estate in Midhurst Road would be demolished to make way for the homes.

The application is described as a ‘major development’.

Anyone wishing to comment on the application should visit the SDNPA planning portal on their website.

Comments must be received no later than September 6.

