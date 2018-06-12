A Battle of the boats raises impressive funds once again

Dragon boat races made an impressive return to Chichester’s Canal and teams battled it out for the sixth annual challenge.

On Sunday, June 10, The Rotary Club of Chichester Priory joined together with CancerWise for the annual event which saw teams compete and raise as much money as they can for local charities.

Generations both old and young joined for the special event and large crowds gathered to observe and cheer on competitors in the races.

The event provided a day out for all with sideshows, stalls and displays in the Chichester High school grounds alongside the Chichester Ship Canal.