A celebration of dance development

The team behind the much-loved preschool dance classes, diddi dance, have recently held their annual conference where Liz Chisnall, owner of Diddi Dance South East Hampshire and Chichester, has reason to celebrate as she came away from the conference with the impressive Diddi developer award.

The diddi dance conference takes place once a year, over two fun filled days.

The conference is an opportunity for all franchisees to come together, network, share best practice and take part in multiple workshops to help them better their business for the upcoming year.

At every conference Anne-Marie Martin, diddi dance founder, likes to recognise those franchisees who have worked hard and excelled in each different area of their business over the past year.

The awards are presented in 10 different categories ranging from marketing practices use to growth of business.

Anne-Marie said: “We love doing our annual awards recognising those franchisees in our network that go above and beyond with their diddi dance.

“We find the motivation and inspiration our fun awards invoke is of great benefit to all the franchisees and really helps motivate them to drive their business over the coming year.”

Liz Chisnall who runs diddi dance South East Hampshire and Chichester took home the diddi developer award, which is awarded to the franchisee who has taken over a previously owned territory and successfully grown it.

Liz said: “I’m so proud to win this award from our national conference. As well as expanding our network of full of fun preschool dance classes we’ve also had the privilege of working with lots of new preschool settings this year. I’m so proud to part of such a fantastic franchise network.”

Diddi dance South East Chichester and Hampshire are now looking forward to adding two more classes to their programme this September.For more information on diddi dance South East Chichester and Hampshire, Liz can be contacted at liz.chisnall@diddidance.com or 07855412837.

Or alternatively visit the website at www.diddidance.com.