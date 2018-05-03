A charity manager’s sprint to success in the London Marathon

The grants manager of a maritime charity has raised more than £1,400 for the organisation, having completed Sunday’s London Marathon.

Sami Raeburn, grants manager of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, which is based in Chichester, completed the course in the hottest marathon on record in a fast time of five hours and 12 minutes.

Sami comfortably raised beyond her target, previously set at £1,000.

Upon her achievement, Sami said: “I am so proud to be able to say I completed the marathon and especially for such an important cause.

“The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society carries out amazing work in providing financial and practical assistance to seafarers and their dependants in need.

“Thanks to everyone who sponsored me, the charity will be able to significantly impact the lives of those who need it most.”

Since 1839, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society has provided financial and practical help, assistance and advice to fishermen and mariners and their dependants who have suffered hardship, misfortune or poverty, as a result of being at sea or on retirement.

This year was the 38th edition of The London Marathon and with more than 40,000 people taking part to raise funds for their specific chosen charities, it was the hottest so far on record.