A charity night is coming to Chichester’s Chantry

The Chantry, on South Gate in Chichester, is hosting a Charity Race Night this Thursday.

The race evening will take place between the times of 7pm and 9pm, the pub will be inviting all to support Cancerwise, a drop-in centre based in the town.

Ladies Day at the nearby Glorious Goodwood Festival coincides with this event.

The event will consist of six different pre-recorded races for customers to place bets on, with all money that will be raised donated to Cancerwise.

From 9pm and onwards resident DJ, Jamie O’Donnell, will take over the entertainment, allowing customers and race-goers to dance the night away.

The manager of The Chantry hopes to raise a minimum of £500.