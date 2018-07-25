A day of excitement in Singleton’s sun

An event which brought people of all ages together for a fun packed summer’s day was a great success.

On Saturday, July 21 many gathered at Singleton’s Cricket club for Singleton’s annual fete which ran from 1pm to 4pm.

Liliane Sutton dressed to celebrate the sunshine

The family day offered a variety of attractions for all ages.

The sun shone continually and those who attended the fete were treated to an array of displays, attractions, games and stalls.

Particular highlights from the event included Chichester City Band who provided the perfect musical background, Professor Dill’s Punch & Judy shows and dog agility displays provided by Dogs First together with a very popular Fun Dog show.

Many gathered to watch the dog show where dogs of all shapes and sizes competed for titles such as the ‘handsomest male’, ‘prettiest female dog’ and ‘waggiest tail’.

Barbara Cohen keeping cool

Barney a handsome golden retriever won the ‘best in show’ title.

Together with all the traditional stalls the village fete had exceeded the previous years sales.

Fete-goers had the choice of a large variety of refreshments including bangers and burger BBQ, a cream tea and cake, ice-creams and various refreshing drinks from the Cricket Club’s licensed bar.

There were numerous games and challenges for children and adults and these were Beat the Goalie, welly throwing as well as teddy tombola and face painting to mention a few.

In total just under 4,600 pound was raised at the fete through the various activities, refreshments and the auction.

The money raised will be donated to Singleton Church and The Valley Parish.

The Fete Committee are thankful to all who helped run the successful event and the many sponsors and donors of excellent prizes but also those who attended the fete.