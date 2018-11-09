A Ghost tour explores Chichester’s history in support of CancerWise

A big group of charity supporters got spooky to raise funds.

On October 27, 31 people attended a ticketed, one-off Halloween experience to support Chichester charity CancerWise.

‘Ghost Hunters’ Julia Macfarlane, Becky Brooke and Caroline Travis entertained the guests with light-hearted tales of ghosts and other spooky happenings connected to Chichester’s historic buildings.

New stories have been uncovered in 2018: amongst them the ghostly goings on still occurring in Prezzo’s and the ghosts of ‘Reg’ and ‘Mary’ still active in the high street shops.

Several of the attendees wore fancy dress to really get into the “spirit” of the fundraising event.

Julia Macfarlane said: “I hope people enjoyed themselves. We are very proud of our city centre, its historic past, and its resident ghosts!”

Emma Neno, who organised the event said: “The event raised a fantastic £197.50 for CancerWise.

“We had a brilliant evening and loved all the ghostly stories!

“Our thanks go to everyone who came along and especially to Julia, Becky, and Caroline for hosting the very successful evening.

“I had the idea after reading about the ghost tour during the Festival of Chichester and It proved so popular, we had to turn quite a few people away.”

Anyone who missed out on the walk can organise a private tour by contacting bognorwriters@gmail.com.

Chichester Ghost Tour, the book, is available on Amazon and in Chichester book shops, as are Julia’s other short story collections.

CancerWise has a centre in Basin Road. The charity offers support and information to cancer patients, their families and carers in the West Sussex and East Hampshire area. The service the charity offers is one of enablement and empowerment in a caring and compassionate environment.

CancerWise provides a wide range of free services at its drop-in centre including complementary therapies, counselling, art groups, open days, courses, library and information centre, in addition to regular talks.

For more information, about Cancer Wise, contact enquiries@cancerwise.org.uk or visit www.cancerwise.org.uk.