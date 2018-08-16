A levels: high Felpham results earned by ‘hard work’

Felpham Community College headteacher Mark Anstiss has put the success of their A level students down to the ‘hard work, determination and excellent leadership’ at the sixth form.

Overall, students achieved a 99 per cent pass rate, with 48 per cent at A*- B and 77 per cent A-C, including A-level and BTEC grades.

Students achieved another batch of fantastic results

A college spokesman said these results ensure that many students can now take ‘their preferred post-18 pathway’ with high numbers continuing their education at university.

Headteacher Mr Anstiss said: “Once again we are extremely pleased with the results from our sixth form students.

“The success of the students was down to their hard work, determination, the first class teaching and the excellent leadership of the sixth form.

“We are proud of each and every one of our students and wish them well for the future.”

Roseanna is off to study sports science

There were ‘particularly strong’ results in maths (75 per cent A*-B, 40 per cent A*/A), chemistry (50 per cent A*-B), English literature (67 per cent A*-B) more than 50 per cent of students also achieved the highest grades in art, textiles, further maths and EPQ.

Vocational subjects did ‘extremely well’ with 100 per cent of students achieving highest Distinction* level in sport and music.

Roseanna Stevens, 18, said she was really, really happy with her grades.

She added: “I was very nervous.

“I just worked really hard to be honest.”

Roseanna scored an A* and two Bs and is going off to study sports sciences.

She said: “I just really like how the body works through exercise and how it can perform better.

“It makes me feel good to see someone else is happy with what they have become.”

Zoe Brixey, head of the sixth form, said that the new A level, BTEC and OCR courses were ‘much more challenging’ but said the students ‘performed very well’.

She added: “We have created a culture in the sixth form where students work hard and staff know every student well and can therefore support and encourage them to reach their potential.

“We also place a great importance on ensuring that our students leave the sixth form ready to progress to university or work by enriching the curriculum with opportunities such as work experience, leadership opportunities and extra-curricular activities.”

The college identified many particularly high achievers, including; Oliver Simmons – geography A, history A, Roseanna Stevens – maths B, chemistry B, psychology A*, Jazmine Nopsuwan – art A*, maths B, media B, Amber Leeson – English literature A*, history B, psychology B, Raymond Ward – computing B, maths A, further maths B, physics C,

Esme Matthews – maths B, biology B, chemistry B, Alfie Saunders – English language B, geography B, media A, Molly Light – drama B, English B, music distinction, Ferne Latham – biology B, chemistry B, psychology A, Finn Cummings – business distinction, sport double distinction, Samuel Lee – business distinction, sport distinction merit, Sarah Pawley – ICT distinction, health and social care Distinction * and Charlie Davies – English language B, computing A, ICT distinction *.

