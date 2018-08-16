A levels: Seaford College celebrating its best ever results

Seaford College is celebrating its best ever A Level results.

Students celebrated success across its ‘broad curriculum’, with many notable successes from the first group to come through to A Level from year nine, when John Green took up the role of headmaster five years ago.

Headmaster John Green celebrating Seaford's best ever A Level results with Ruby Pritchard and Tom Hennessy. Picture contributed

A college spokesman said Mr Green’s focus on Academic Seaford, his restructure of the school and the increased focus on ambition for all pupils has ‘paid dividends for all pupils’.

John Green said, “I’m immensely proud of what all of our students have achieved.

“We’ve consistently seen improvements each year and it’s great to see our best ever results this year, enabling our students to go onto to their chosen route on leaving the school.

“Seaford is a proud academically non-selective school and no matter what pathway our students have taken, they’ve met our academic expectations at all level.

“I’m really pleased to see that our students and teachers have risen to the challenge of the new tougher linear system for A Levels, which makes these results even more impressive.

“Most importantly these results have been achieved with a smile on our student’s faces, in a happy and supportive community.”

The college identified the many standout performers.

The college statement said: “Notable A Level successes securing two A* and an A are Tom Hennessey (heading to Durham to read history), Joseph Hill(from East Dean, heading to Warwick to read maths and physics), Zach Hodson (from Arundel, heading to Bristol to read history), Ylvali Koch (from Mexico, is heading to university after an internship at BMW), William Morris (from Graffham, heading to Bath to read biology) and James Thompson (heading to the University of Birmingham to read history).

“Holly Gyles (from Graffham) achieved A*AA and is heading to University of Birmingham to read sports and exercise Science. Alex Herghelegiu (from Romania) secured two As and two Bs. Josef Amin (from Graffham is reading biological sciences) and Kristina Pintar achieved three As. Winston Murrin (from Fernhurst) gained A*,AB and is heading to Exeter to read history.

“Alfie Ransom secured 2As and a B. Helena Kingdon-Butcher (from Bognor Regis) and Ruby Pritchard (from Midhurst who is heading to the University of Birmingham to read English) have achieved A* and two Bs.

“Eddie Gammon (from Chichester) gained A and two Bs and is going to Bournemouth University to study product design.

“We have a record number of students heading for Russell Group and first choice universities and we wish them success in their future studies.”

Mr Green said that results are a ‘testament to the personal ambition our students have’.

He added: “I introduced challenge grades, a system that regularly updates students with their progress, and gives them a challenge grade for the end of their course.

“Joe Hill is a great example of a student who has achieved fantastic results at Seaford and gained an A* in both Maths and Further Maths with an impressive 100% pass mark in a large number of his modules.”

Mr Green also said there has been a record number of students taking the ‘highly coveted’ EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) in their final year with an ‘incredible’ 80% achieving the top A* and A grading.”

