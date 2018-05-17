A northern route is back on the table for the A27

Two options to Build a Better A27 are unveiled today.

After a year-long community initiative and widespread consultation to guide the process, consultants Systra are suggesting either: ‘Mitigated North’ Concept, a new strategic route north of the city with free-flow junctions with the existing A27, with or without a new junction with the A286.

Or a ‘Full South’ Concept, major works at all junctions between Fishbourne and Portfield, including underpasses and flyovers with some carriageway realignment.

These options will this week be presented to the decision-making body in the process the County Council Local Committee for Chichester South, then to the BABA27 group at a meeting tomorrow (Friday).

The discussion at those groups will be used to inform both Chichester District Council and West Sussex County Council in their submission for the

government’s next road investment scheme, known as RIS2.

Highways England will make a decision on whether a scheme will be taken forward.

Full results of the community consultation will be published exclusively by the Observer next week.

For three pages of incisive analysis, background and comment about the A27 options including an interview with county council leader Louise Goldsmith buy the Chichester Observer - on sale NOW