A sad farewell that led a nursing home to create a very special place

A Bosham-based nursing home is remembering a much-loved resident in a unique and creative way.

A son, friends, staff and residents of King’s Lodge nursing home in Bosham were all heartbroken after the passing of much-loved resident Brenda Sweatman just before Christmas last year.

Brenda’s son Nigel felt his mother should be remembered in a special way, so he decided to dedicate his time and money into turning an unused piece of ground to a beautiful place now known as ‘Brenda’s Garden’.

The garden is used and enjoyed by many residents and visitors on a daily basis as a mark of the respect and gratitude all had for Brenda.

On Tuesday, August 28, the nursing home invited councillor Elizabeth Hamilton to open the garden as part of a ceremony in celebration of Brenda’s life and marking her memory.

Brenda made it known to many that she enjoyed her pub lunches with her friends and family at the nursing homes in-house pub.

To make the day even more special, after the garden was officially opened, those who attended continued to a pub lunch where Elizabeth then met many residents, staff, Nigel and friends who donated their time to build the garden.

The staff at King’s Lodge Nursing Home are impressed with the work that Nigel and friends Ian, Mark, Anthony and Phillip put into ‘Brenda’s Garden’.

Nigel would like thank King’s Lodge for the care, love and support that they showed for Brenda and himself while she stayed at King’s Lodge and hopes the garden will now be enjoyed by many.