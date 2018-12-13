A Selsey nurse’s winter wonderland marks Love Your Hospital’s Christmas gift appeal

A dementia nurse from Selsey has transformed her home into a winter wonderland to support a hospital gift appeal.

Sarah Munday, 42, has transformed her home into a winter wonderland to mark the launch of ‘Love Your Hospital’ charity’s Christmas gift appeal.

Sarah's very own winter wonderland

The Christmas Gift appeal is calling on the local community to donate online and enable the charity to provide presents for patients staying in hospital over the festive period.

Both Sarah’s house and front garden are covered in candy canes, reindeers, icicles and a 6ft Nutcracker figure to show dedicated support for the important appeal.

The Munday family, based in Marine Drive, have become known locally for dressing their house each Christmas and attracting a lot of attention.

As part of the gift appeal, they’re asking admirers of their hard work to kindly make a donation in the red post box in the front garden to support dementia care.

Sarah said: “We started decorating the house about ten years ago after moving from Bognor into a bigger property.

“It takes us three weekends to put everything up inside and out, but Christmas is such a magical time of year that we believe it’s truly worth the effort and we wanted to support the hospital’s charity too.”

Love Your Hospital has placed a Santa’s sleigh outside the Spice of Life restaurant in St Richard’s Hospital for people who want to donate a present for a patient.

Play therapist for the children’s ward at St Richard’s Hospital, Kerry Brunnen, said: “Although nursing staff do their very best to make this time of year as warm and welcoming as possible, hospital is the last place anyone wants to be over Christmas.

“We appreciate a donation of any sum which could help us buy our youngest patients a gift to really lift their spirits.”

As part of the appeal, Love Your Hospital is also asking local companies to get involved by holding a ‘Festive Fashion Day’ for staff on Wednesday, December 19, to raise additional funds and support patients who will be spending the festive season is hospital.