A worthy Chichester nursery receives a special award

The Co-operative Childcare in Chichester has been celebrating after being honoured with a ‘Millie’s Mark’ award.

Millie’s Mark is an exceptional achievement for a childcare setting and England’s gold standard in paediatric first aid.

Manager of Co-operative Childcare, Kim Orton, said: “We have been working towards this award which acts as an indicator that we go above and beyond the minimum requirements to keep children safe and minimize risks and accidents.

“We are delighted that our efforts have been rewarded.”

The nursery is one of the first in Chichester to be recognised with this special award.

The special award that is ‘Millie’s Mark’ is named after Millie Thompson who sadly died after choking on food at a nursery in 2012 when she was just nine months old.

Millie’s parents then founded Millie’s Trust and have successfully campaigned for changes to first aid requirements for childcare providers.