A27 closed due to serious accident

The A27 outside Portsmouth is currently closed due to a serious accident.

The westbound carriageway of the A27 is closed after an accident which happened at around 5.30am, according to traffic reports, and is affecting all traffic coming from West Sussex.

An eyewitness reported multiple emergency vehicles at the scene, including several police cars and ambulances.

Hampshire Police tweeted: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic incident on the A27 Westbound close to Junction 5 of the A3(M). As a result the westbound carriageway of the A27 is closed whilst emergency services are on scene. Please use alternative routes."

The accident is causing traffic to build back to Westbourne.