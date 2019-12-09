A27 closed for hours due to serious accident involving cyclist

The A27 outside Portsmouth is currently closed due to a serious accident involving a cyclist.

The westbound carriageway of the A27 is closed after an accident which happened at around 5.30am, according to traffic reports, and is affecting all traffic coming from West Sussex.

The westbound carriageway is currently closed

An eyewitness reported multiple emergency vehicles at the scene, including several police cars and ambulances.

Earlier this morning (December 9) Hampshire Police tweeted: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic incident on the A27 Westbound close to Junction 5 of the A3(M). As a result the westbound carriageway of the A27 is closed whilst emergency services are on scene. Please use alternative routes."

The accident is causing traffic to build up back to Westbourne and beyond. Drivers are being warned they face two-hour delays.

At 9am, Hampshire Police said: "We were called at 5.24am today (December 9) to a collision between a Volkswagen Golf and a cyclist on the A27 westbound at the junction for the A3M.

"The cyclist suffered serious head injuries and has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101, quoting reference 92 of today's date."