A27 crash: Pedestrian seriously hurt after collision with car at Tangmere
A pedestrian has been left seriously injured after a collision with a car on the A27.
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 9:38 am
A section of the westbound A27 at Tangmere was closed for more than three hours after the crash around 5pm.
Police said the male pedestrian was taken to hospital with 'serious but not life-threatening injuries'.
In an update, shared by Chichester Police and Sussex Roads Police, just before 8.40pm, a spokesperson confirmed the road had reopened, adding: "Thanks for your patience and understanding."