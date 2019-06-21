A27 in Chichester blocked as van collides into central reservation

The A27 in Chichester is currently blocked after a van collided into the central reservation.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called at 7.11am to reports of the accident, which took place near the Fishbourne roundabout.

The A27 is currently blocked in Chichester due to a van colliding with the central reservation

Police said there was currently no mention of injuries, and that Highways England had been called to clear debris from the road.

The incident is still ongoing, police said.

According to traffic reports, the accident is causing severe delays during rush hour. Traffic on the A27 eastbound between Havant and Chichester is queueing all the way back to Westbourne.