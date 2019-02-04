A27 in Chichester partially blocked following two-car accident Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Traffic reports say the A27 in Chichester is partially blocked this morning following a two-car accident. Reports say the accident happened on the A27 near the A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Traffic reports say two cars were involved in the accident Traffic is reportedly coping well. Kylie Minogue rumoured to headline Brighton Pride