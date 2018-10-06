A27 lane reopened in Arundel after diesel spill

A lane on a stretch of the A27 in Arundel has now been reopened following a diesel spill this morning.

Lane one was closed between the Slindon roundabout and the Fontwell roundabout due to the spill earlier today, according to police.

A Highways team was sent to deal with the incident, which was causing some delays.

Police confirmed the incident has now been cleared.

SEE MORE: Police ‘still investigating’ moped riders’ attack on firefighter at Littlehampton Tesco

Sussex busker says goodbye to the streets: ‘Today I got my house keys’