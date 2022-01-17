A27 lanes closed after collision between Portsmouth and Chichester

A car collided with the central reservation just before lunch time, according to traffic reports.

Delays of about eight minutes can be expected westbound with an average speed of ten mph.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said on Twitter: "On scene with @HantsPolRoads at a non injury HGV vs car collision on the westbound carriageway of the #A27 between #Chichester and #Emsworth.

Chichester police stock image

"Lane 2 is closed on both the eastbound and westbound carriageway. Traffic is heavy but flowing."

He later provided an update, and said: "Update: Both lane 2’s will remain closed for at least the next couple of hours due to the significant damage that has been caused to the crash barrier.

"@SussexRoadsPol remain in attendance pending assistance from Highways. Traffic is still heavy but flowing freely."