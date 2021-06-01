A27 reopens after multi-vehicle crash between Chichester and Emsworth

Sussex Police said officers were called to the A27 at Hambrook shortly before 8am to reports of a collision involving a van and two cars.

One person suffered a minor injury, police confirmed. South East Coast Ambulance Service said no one required further hospital treatment.

Police said one lane of the eastbound carriageway was closed, while the vehicles were recovered, but has since reopened.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area

According to traffic reports, the crash happened on the A27 eastbound between A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).