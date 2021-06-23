A29 crash: Person suffers serious injuries after car catches fire in multi-vehicle collision

Emergency services were called to a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on Shripney Road, Bognor Regis at 5.50pm.

"One of the vehicles caught fire in the incident and one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries," a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"The road was closed for vehicle recovery work and traffic was diverted."

Police closed the road for an air ambulance and firefighters to attend

South East Coat Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by an air ambulance.

Three patients were treated at the scene and two were taken to hospital, SECAmb said.

A spokesperson added: "One patient was taken by road to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with the air ambulance helping treat the patient en-route to hospital and the second patient was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester."

Two fire engines, from Bognor Regis and Chichester, joined police officers and paramedics at the scene of the crash.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one car flipped on its roof but no one was trapped inside the vehicle.