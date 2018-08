The A29 has reopened around the Woodgate level crossing after an ‘unknown vehicle’ damaged the northbound barrier.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said investigations into the driver are ongoing after they failed to stop following the collision.

Police are investigating

He said the barrier is due to be repaired which may lead to further traffic congestion.

