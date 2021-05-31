Air ambulance responds to Goodwood collision
Emergency services were called to respond to a collision on the Goodwood Motor Circuit today (Monday, May 31).
Monday, 31st May 2021, 1:58 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st May 2021, 2:00 pm
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the site at about 11.30am today following a single vehicle collision.
An air ambulance was also called to deal with the incident.
PC Tom Van Der Wee of Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: "We’re on scene at the #Goodwood Motor Circuit at a single vehicle crash.
"Although injured those involved are thankfully on the whole okay. Thanks to the team at Goodwood for dealing with the incident so professionally and our emergency service colleagues for all their efforts."