Air ambulance responds to serious crash on A286 in Chichester

Police officers are directing traffic on A286 Broyle Road, which is closed both ways between Nuffield Health Chichester Hospital and the community hall.

It reportedly comes after a collision between a car and a scooter on Wellington Road.

An air ambulance responded to the incident but has since been filmed departing from Oaklands Park. An ambulance is still parked nearby.

A police officer directing traffic on the A286

Slow moving traffic has been reported in the area.