Air Arena set to host TRAMP Champ competition

Air Arena is set to run a community event this weekend.

The Chichester Gate based trampoline park will welcome gymnast Greg Roe, who has performed on America’s Got Talent and Nitro Circus USA.

Greg, along with his team, will be running the first ever ‘TRAMP Champ Series’ competition, which will be open to the public.

The competition, sponsored by Gravitated Equations, will be held from 5pm to 10pm, and is £35 per entry with a maximum entry of 50 people. Tickets includes admission to the park from 5 pm to 10 pm, a TRAMP Champ T-shirt, GettaGripp stick and Gravitated Equations stickers.

Greg will also be offering coaching workshops to anyone who would like to develop or learn new traditional or freestyle skills.

On Friday, March 30, training sessions will be run from 3pm to 4.30pm, and from 5pm to 6.30pm.

On Saturday, March 31, an open fun bounce session and a meet up with GRT crew will take place from 10am to 11am, and the the TRAMP Champ Series competition will be hosted from the afternoon.

Training session with Greg Roe and the GRT Crew will take place on Sunday, April 1, from 10am to 11.30am, and from 12pm to 1.30pm.

Each 90 minute session has a maximum capacity of 10 people at £30 per person.

For more information, visit airarena.co.uk.