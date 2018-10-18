Alcohol licence sought for Chichester ice rink

An alcohol sale licence has been requested for a Christmas ice-rink in Priory Park.

The ice rink idea, which was voted through by councillors yesterday, also includes proposals for festive food and drink concession stalls in the city centre park.

A statutory notice in this week’s Observer specifies an application by ice-rink organisers S3k Limited for the retail sale of alcohol and recorded music, from November 10 to January 31.

Licensing on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve would also include live music and late night refreshment.

From November 10 to January 31, licensing hours sought are from 10am to 8.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 10pm Friday to Sunday.

On Christmas Eve the application seeks hours from 9am to 11.30pm and licensing on New Year’s Eve would extend from 9am on December 31 to 1am on New Year’s Day.

Representations can be made until November 9 by email to licensing@chichester.gov.uk.

A planning application for the ice rink was delegated to officers for approval by Chichester District Council’s planning committee yesterday (Wednesday October 17) on the chairman’s casting vote.

This means that at the end of the consultation period if no new significant material considerations are raised and no objection is received from Historic England the plans will get the final go ahead.

Edward White of S3K, has said the company will continue to work with officers to resolve noise issues and mitigate any impact on residents.

READ MORE: Full report – Chichester ice rink debate