Alcohol limit imposed after Goodwood brawl

Goodwood Racecourse has announced it is ‘enhancing its existing security measures’ for all future fixtures, following the review of the brawl that took place at its May 5 event.

In a statement it said the review saw ‘extensive consultation’ with the local Safety Advisory Group which comprises Sussex Police, the local licencing authority and other emergency services.

It said: “The racecourse will be implementing additional measures to help prevent future incidents from occurring.

“Goodwood has also worked closely with the Racecourse Association and all the other Large Independent Racecourses to ensure best practice is shared.”

It revealed the measures include Sussex Police and drug sniffer dogs will now being present at every fixture, in addition random bag searches will continue, the ‘four-pint limit’ will be actioned and hydration stations installed at every bar.

General manager Alex Eade said; “We have concluded that we will make our security teams more visible, we have changed some personnel and the composition of our rapid response teams as well as taking even stronger measures to discourage drug use and excessive alcohol consumption.”

