All invited to a thrilling abseil to raise funds for Home-Start

An exclusive opportunity to abseil down Arundel Castle’s Bake House tower has come around.

This thrilling event will not only be a day of excitement but it could begin your journey fundraising with Home-Start.

A man at the beginning of his abseil down Arundel Castle

On Sunday, September 30 Home-Start are offering this exclusive opportunity to abseil down Arundel’s 180ft descent, whilst raising money for a well established charity that works to support local children and families going through challenging times.

The support Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur provides crucial support to the well-being and development of both families and children.

The Charity feels that all families are able to benefit from a little support from time to time and their dedicated volunteers work around the clock with diverse local families to do so.

Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur are also very pleased to be celebrating their 18th year making a difference to many.

With over 2,500 local children already being supported by volunteers they now wish to continue their work and help more families.

By taking part in fund rasing events such as this abseil Homestart are able to provide more for those who they support.

All are welcome to take part in this thrilling experience and those who are 16 and over are able make their descent in pairs or alone.

Those who register are required to raise a minimum of £250 and every single pound can make a difference to many families home lives.

To register and take part ivisit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for this event.

For further information visit www.home-startarun.org.uk or email abseil@home- startawa.org.uk