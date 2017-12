Superhero costumes are other fancy dress items are being readied for the New Year’s Day Dip in East Wittering.

Hundreds of people usually brave the cold to plunge themselves into the sea – all in the name of fun and to raise money for good causes.

It is 10am to 12.30pm sign in at the Shore Inn, Shore Road, East Wittering for the January 1, 2018 event.

The event is organised by the 1st Birdham & Witterings Scout Group and prizes are on offer for best fancy dress.