Amberley Museum’s Autumn Historic Transport Gathering this Sunday

Amberley Museum is set to host its annual Autumn Historic Transport Gathering this Sunday.

Around 300 historic vehicles are booked in for the annual show on October 7, from vintage cars to commercial and public transport vehicles, stationary engines and motorcycles from more than 100 years of transport history.

Organiser Brian Johnson has been running this event since the first one back in October 1978 and it has gone from strength to strength over the last 40 years, with some of the exhibitors attending this event every year.

This year, the museum is celebrating the 40th anniversary of this event.

This is leading up to the museum’s 40th birthday in May 2019, as it officially opened for its first season on May 26, 1979.

The museum will be alive with activity on this day, with many of the resident craftspeople displaying their crafts and skills. Resident potters, residents of the museum’s Greenwood Village - which is home to the crafts of the stonemasons, the Amberley bodger and traditional bow-makers - will all be out on the day.

The museum is also home to traditional craftspeople such as the Woodturners and Blacksmith, with a café, gift shop, nature trails and picnic areas. It is accessibility- friendly and dogs are welcome on site. Amberley Museum will be open until October 28.

For more information on the event, visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.