Ambulance called to incident at Chichester railway station
Paramedics were scrambled to Chichester railway station yesterday following a medical incident.
Just before 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 1) reports had come in that a person had collapsed in the foyer of Chichester railway station.
An ambulance crew was called and the patient was treated at the scene before being taken off to St Richard's Hospital.
A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: "I can confirm we were called to reports a person had collapsed shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (February 1) at Chichester railway station.
"One ambulance crew attended the scene and the person was assessed and treated before being taken to St Richards Hospital."