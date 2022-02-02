Ambulance called to incident at Chichester railway station

Just before 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 1) reports had come in that a person had collapsed in the foyer of Chichester railway station.

An ambulance crew was called and the patient was treated at the scene before being taken off to St Richard's Hospital.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: "I can confirm we were called to reports a person had collapsed shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (February 1) at Chichester railway station.

Chichester railway station. Picture via Google Streetview