Ambulance service thanks bystanders for help after man collapsed in Selsey

The amulance service have thanked bystanders 'quick thinking' after a man was taken to St Richard's Hospital in 'serious condition'.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed crews responded to a call yesterday (Tuesday, October 16) that a man had collapsed in Selsey High Street at about 12.25pm.

The man, who required resuscitation, was treated before being taken to St Richard's Hospital in a serious condition, the ambulance service said.

A spokesman for SECAmb said: "I understand bystanders commenced CPR and used a public defibrillator prior to our arrival.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped the gentleman prior to the arrival of our crews. We are always very grateful for any assistance provided prior to our arrival and their quick thinking and actions were vital."

