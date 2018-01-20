‘An honour and a pleasure’: year of fundraising celebrated by law firm

A law firm is celebrating its success in supporting the community during 2017, and has pledged to continue its good work in 2018.

Chichester based full-service law firm George Ide LLP, which celebrated its 50th year in business in 2016, has reinforced its commitment to the local community with another year of charitable fundraising.

Ursula Watt, private client partner at George Ide, said: “As a firm with deep roots and strong local ties, it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to give something back to the communities we serve.

“In making our donations throughout the year we also hope to raise awareness of the tireless and immensely valuable work carried out by charity staff and volunteers, without whom our society would be so much the poorer.

“We would also like to thank those of our clients who have supported our fund-raising efforts, not least our will-making clients whose generous donations helped us raise more than £6,700 for St. Wilfrid’s during its Make-a-Will fortnight in June.”

St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, acquired brain injury charity Headway West Sussex, Chichester Rugby Football Club, Priory Park Cricket Club, the Chichester Cathedral fund and the city’s Pallant House Gallery were the organisations to receive contributions from George Ide during 2017.

George Ide supports St. Wilfrid’s fundraising for its new Dreambuilding currently under construction near Bosham. In November the firm sponsored a sell-out charity jazz club event at Rolls Royce’s Goodwood facility featuring a performance by the legendary Ronnie Scott’s All Stars. In December, George Ide sponsored the Chichester Observer Shirley Henry Community Award for the best volunteer, as well as a match lunch and Christmas party held at Chichester Rugby Football Club for its minis and juniors squad.

Several fundraising efforts took place in support of Headway West Sussex, including sponsorship of a Chichester Symphony Orchestra festival concert held in St. Paul’s Church. Staff and supporters also entered the Chichester half-marathon, raising £1,800 for the charity.

Paul Lewis, partner at George Ide, said: “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped us contribute to our local community during 2017. Everyone at George Ide is proud to reaffirm our commitment to continuing to make a difference in the months and years to come.”