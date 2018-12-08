‘Angels’ from West Sussex prepare to help Dementia Support

A care home providers team is ready to support its chosen ‘charity of the year’ through fundrasing.

Every year Guardian Angels Carers choose a unique charity to support and this year the team have decided it will be Dementia Support.

On Thursday, November 15, recruitment coordinator, Nicola Godwin and her team of ‘Angels’ visited Sage House in Tangmere, where Dementia Support provide their services, to kick start the important partnership.

Nicola said: “This is a great partnership for us; we can refer our own carers and families to Sage House to access the support there, and we can help provide information about having care at home.”

All of the team have a target to raise £5,000 over the next year and already various members have pitched plenty of fundraising ideas.

The Angels have already raised some funds at a Bonfire Night, a street collection in Arundeland Sage House Christmas fair last Saturday but this is only the beginning of the year long mission.

Fundraising plans that are already in motion include a charity football match with Chichester Ladies Club, selling home-made Christmas wreaths, a sponsored self-defence class and two daring ‘angels’ will even brave a parachute jump.

Lesley-Anne Lloyd part of the fundraising team at Dementia Support, said: “We are thrilled that Guardian Angels Care have chosen Dementia Support as their charity of the year.”