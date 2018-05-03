Anger at Virgin Media roadworks in Chichester

Virgin Media roadworks have continued to cause frustrations for residents concerned at the mess and quality of the works in their streets.

Stephen Kus from Winden Avenue said he had raised safety issues with West Sussex County Council after witnessing an elderly lady walking onto a busy road to get round a blocked pavement in Market Avenue.

He said the roadworks contractor Ericsson had been co-operative with his complaints but he was concerned the work was of poor quality, with paving slabs loose and resurfaced sections peeling off.

He said: “I’m concerned it’s going to result in ongoing issues for residents.

“This job looks like I’ve done it and I’m an office worker, it’s terrible.”

He added that Ericsson had given him money to valet his car after it was sprayed in mud, although the dirt from the broadband works had now ingrained into the pavement.

When approached for comment, Virgin Media provided the same statement it issued last month when complaints were raised about signage ‘clutter’ in Whyke Lane and Caledonian Road.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “Virgin Media is currently in the process of expanding its network in Chichester to bring ultrafast broadband to more homes and businesses.

“After completing the roll-out of our ultrafast broadband network in the area, contractors will carry out the necessary work to ensure that all roads and pathways are of the highest standard and in accordance with the local council’s guidance. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Have you been affected by Virgin Media roadworks? Get in touch at news@chiobserver.co.uk