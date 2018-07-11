App for motoring fans unveiled ahead of Festival of Speed

Goodwood has launched a dedicated motorsport app in time for the 25th anniversary of the Festival of Speed.

The app, available on Android and iOS, will be free to download and will be a must-have for the thousands of fans attending any of Goodwood’s three major motorsport events or watching the action from home.

The app will be packed with content and feature a vast array of useful information, including:

:: Live timetable and instant access to a curated library of legendary vehicles featured in the event

:: Interactive map and car finder

:: Ability to create a personalised itinerary, with automated notifications sent just before the action starts

:: Integration of Crowd Connected’s innovative Co Locator software to improve event safety and send geo-targeted notifications ensuring attendees get the most from their experience

Goodwood’s motorsport channels currently have over 1.5 million followers, generating over 120 million views in 2017. The launch of the app is part of the Estate’s ongoing digital strategy, which aims to bring Goodwood to a global audience.

As well as improving the customer experience during the events, the app will give access to the very best Goodwood Road & Racing news, articles, videos and live streams, enabling people to re-live the most thrilling action from Festival of Speed, Goodwood Revival and Members’ Meeting, 356 days of the year.

Andy Fellingham, Goodwood’s head of digital, said: “For the first time ever we are launching an app that will make it easier for people to see and do the things they want to on-event, whether they are attending or watching the live streams from around the world. It’s a significant step in our quest to stay modern whilst at the same time celebrating the incredible motorsport heritage we are renowned for.”

To download the app click here for iOS or here for Android.

* This year’s Festival of Speed is celebrating its 25th anniversary and runs from Thursday, July 12 until Sunday, July 15. For our full guide to the event click here.