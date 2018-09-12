Appeal after more than 500 tyres illegally dumped in Chichester

Residents are being urged to help after more than 500 tyres were 'fly-tipped' across the district in two weeks.

Chichester District Council said the tyres had been dumped at 'seven rural locations', and councillor Roger Barrow, cabinet member for residents’ services, said the number is 'unprecedented'.

He added: “Fly tipping is unsightly and damages our environment.

"It is also expensive – each year our council spends more than £52,000 clearing illegally dumped waste from our district. Items like tyres need to be specially disposed of so this costs local tax payers even more."

Mr Barrow said such incidents were taken 'extremely seriously' and asked residents with any information to come forward to help them 'build up a picture'.

He said: "Have you seen any suspicious vehicles in these locations, at strange times of the day or night, have you had any tyres taken away yourself?

"Quite often we need to piece together several pieces of information to build up a picture, and so every detail is of potential significance. You can call our waste and recycling team in the strictest confidence on 01243 785166."

A council statement stated that a total of 50 tyres were dumped in 'two separate incidents' in the village of Colworth alone. It added: "Officers believe the incidents may be linked, and follow a series of similar incidents involving tyres in the Arun district."

The council said further incidents had taken place in locations including; Thickett Lane, Halnaker (160 tyres), Wakehurst Lane (200 tyres), Chithurst Lane/Iping Lane (49 tyres), Fyning Lane (48 tyres), Downs Road (12 tyres), West Stoke Road (35 tyres), Old Wick / West Broyle (29 tyres), and Selhurst Road bridleway (37 tyres).

Mr Barrow added: “If you have seen tyres fly-tipped in an area that is not mentioned here then please report these at wastenadrecycling@chichester.gov.uk."

The council said it would be grateful for any information, including the day, date, time and location of the fly-tipping, a description of any people involved, what was fly-tipped and how much and details of any vehicle involved, including registration number, colour, make and model.

For more information about fly tipping see www.chichester.gov.uk/article/29609/Questions-about-fly-tipping.

This appeal comes less than two days after Arun District Council revealed they were looking for witnesses to two fly-tipping incidents in Arundel.

A total of 270 tyres were dumped in Arundel in a major fly-tipping incident over the Bank Holiday weekend in August.

See also: Fenwick’s Café ‘half way there’ in bid to stay in Chichester’s Priory Park



Chichester College holding free heart screenings for 14 to 35 year olds