Appeal after teenagers seriously injured in taxi collision

Police are trying to trace a red van or big car that may be able to help with a collision in Loxwood.

Officers are investigating a collision between a car and a taxi near Loxwood in which two teenagers were seriously injured.

The incident happened at about 9.20pm in Plaistow Road, near Headfoldswood Farm, Loxwood, on Tuesday, April 10.

PC Jo Curryer from the serious collision unit said: “A member of the public, following another appeal, got in contact to say they had driven along the same road earlier that day, at around 5.30pm, and seen a red van or big car in a ditch and two vans trying to pull it out.

“We are very keen to trace this red vehicle as they may be able to help our investigation.”

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to get in contact online quoting Op Tufton.