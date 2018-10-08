Appeal launched after council refuses Tangmere planning applicationg

An appeal has been launched after Chichester District Council refused plans for a three bed house in Tangmere.

The original application was put through by Mr and Mrs Sendall for the development in the side garden of their property in Arundel Road.

The planning application (17/03086/FUL) was refused in December 2017 with Chichester District Council listed issues including 'the effect of noise from the adjacent road on the living conditions occupants of the proposed dwellings' and questioned whether the location for the proposal would be 'consistent with the strategy for development set out within the development plan'.

A comment from Tangmere Parish Council said: "This is a non designated heritage asset therefore close proximity of the new build would have significant adverse effect to the character and setting."

Part of the appeal, which began on Wednesday (October 3), reads: "There is no harm arising and particularly none so great as to significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of providing new housing within the build up area in a sustainable location."

Final comments on the appeal are due on November 21 but a decision date has not yet been set.

For more information see appeal reference APP/L3815/W/18/3205290

