Apuldram Centre running pop-up shop until end of June

The Apuldram Centre currently has the use of the shop at 56a East Street, Chichester (formerly D’Artagnan’s who have relocated to North Street) the shop will be open until June 30.

It will be open from Monday to Saturday for visitors to shop or chat with staff, volunteers and the people the charity supports.

Rachel Aslet-Clark, general manager of The Apuldram Centre, said: “The pop up shop enables us to spread the word about the work of our local charity, provide retail experience opportunities for the people who we support and all of the proceeds from sale of high-quality pre- owned clothing will go towards our redevelopment fund, we start the first phase of these works on 2nd July”