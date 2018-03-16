Archdeacon retires after 41 years

After 41 years of ‘distinguished ministry’ the Archdeacon of Chichester is retiring.

The Venerable Douglas McKittrick has worked in the area for 16 years and served two bishops of Chichester, but will leave his post on July 1.

The current Bishop, Dr Martin Warner, said: “Douglas has had a distinguished ministry, bringing to us so much of the vitality of his previous experience.”

“We assure him of our prayers and good wishes as he moves to Kirkbymoorside, hoping he and the dogs are very happy.”

Archdeacon Douglas said: “I thank God for calling me to ministerial priesthood and for the grace given to fulfil what is undoubtedly a joyous, though demanding vocation.”

There will be a Eucharist in Chichester Cathedral on June 16 to give thanks for Douglas’s years of service.