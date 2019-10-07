Armed police in Albert Road, Bognor Regis

Armed police close road after incident in Bognor Regis

Armed police were deployed to an incident near Bognor Regis' seafront last night (Sunday).

Pictures from the scene have emerged this morning, after Albert Road was cordoned off at around 7.30pm. Sussex Police has been approached for comment and we will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

