Artisan coffee shop submits plans for city's South Street

The former Maison Blanc site, at 56 South Street, Chichester, is the subject of a planning application by artisan coffee shop brand Harris + Hoole.

The premises closed its doors last March after trading for around two decades.

The bid, published in this week's lists, details internal alterations and work to the exterior to 'make good' the existing shopfront and sign write existing fascia panel.

In addition installing illuminated signs, laser cut brass lettering and new awning are listed in the application (18/00148/LBC) which is due for decision by April 17.

The design statement described the 'major benefits' of the proposed scheme, including that it would give 'the building a quality that does not detract from the intrinsic historic interest of the building'.

It added: "A proposal of this quality will make a positive contribution to the character and local distinctiveness of the historic environment. The existing floor plan shows the unit is a space into which the Harris + Hoole shopfitting can fit without harm."

Consultation is now running until March 15.

